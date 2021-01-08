Namrup Fertilizer Factory marching towards a slow death

HT Correspondent

NAMRUP, Jan 8: The Namrup Fertilizer Factory, established in 1969, was once considered a lucrative enterprise in the country, but today it is on the verge of death.

In this context, the entire industrial city is in the throes of an industrial crisis. The main reason for the industry’s death march is being blamed on the lackadaisical attitude of the government towards revival and development of the plant.

Notably, it is considered as one of the largest gas-based chemical fertilizer industries in Asia. In 2006, the then union government had promised to set up a 4th production unit of the industry but despite the fact that the old clusters of the two fertilizer units have passed the golden jubilee year.

Additionally, the second unit of the industry has been shut down after a catastrophic accident on May 18, 2018 last and the third unit is still in the middle of production.

It is also learnt that the Union Government had assured a sanction of INR100 crores for the repair of the 2nd unit but till date no initiative has been taken for the same.

At present the ailing industry is unable to fulfil the required demand. As a result, other fertilizer industries like National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) etc. have taken over the fertilizer market of northeast. Moreover, as per allegations, the HR audit of the industry has also been mysteriously covered up contributing to the further collapse of the industry.