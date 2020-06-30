Napier grass sowed in Biswanath

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARILAI, June 30: Garehabi GP in collaboration with Biswanath district veterinary department initiated a project for growing Napier grass in Garehabi area on June 30.

Attending the seed sowing event Biswanath Deputy Commissioner Dhrubajyoti Das opined that farmers and cow keepers of Garehabi area may avail the benefits of Napier grass in the days to come. Vice president of Biswanath Anchalik Panchayat, veterinary doctors and officials of Biswanath agriculture were present in the event.