National Defence College contingent visits Kamrup

HT Correspondent

GUWAHATI, March 22: The delegates of National Defence College (NDC) who are on a 6 days tour to Assam visited Kamrup district on Tuesday. The team of NDC consisted of 15 contingents from different countries like Bangladesh, Maldives, Vietnam, South Africa, Tanzania, etc., and were greeted on arrival at deputy commissioner (DC)’s office, Amingaon.

In the meeting, DC Kailash Karthik N also briefed about the administrative process up to grass root level, and then he gave an overview of the district. The team also visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati situated at North Guwahati, and the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) which is under construction at Changsari.

The delegates are set to visit Bamboo Technology Park, Chaygaon; FREMAA, Palashbari; Uparhali Model Anganwadi Centre; Strawberry Cultivation, Bongaon, and ITC Ltd among other places on Wednesday.