National flag used on dining table for Eid party, 6 held

HT Correspondent

ABHAYAPURI, May 15: Six persons were arrested for dishonouring the national flag by using it on a dining table for an Eid party at Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district on Saturday.

The incident took place at the house of one Rejina Parvin Sultana of Tengnamari village of Abhayapuri.

“The persons who dishonoured the national flag by using it on a dining table on Friday in the house of Rejina Parvin Sultana of Tengnamari village of Abhayapuri along with five others have been arrested. A case has been registered in this regard,” Bongaigaon Police said in a tweet.

The six allegedly used the national flag as a dining table cover while having their food on it during the Eid celebration. A picture of the incident went viral.

Immediately, special director general of police LR Bishnoi had directed the police to initiate a probe.