 ‘National Handloom Day’ celebrated; More focus to be laid on marketing of handloom products: UG Brahma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 7: The state Handloom Textiles & Sericulture department celebrated the ‘National Handloom Day’ at the office of Assam Silk Outreach Mission Society, Khanapara in the presence of the state Handloom Textiles & Sericulture minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma on Saturday.

The minister held meetings with the department officials to mitigate the challenges and issues of the handloom sector of the state and to discuss the way forward. The minister stressed on the importance of the occasion in his speech which was started in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the ‘Swadeshi Movement’ of the Indian Freedom Struggle and also to honour and acknowledge the weavers and farmers for their contributions to India’s socio-economic development. He also spelled out the plans of the opening of sale counters and kiosks at major airports, railway stations and also in the premises of Assam Bhawans situated at other Indian states for easy accessibility of our indigenous fabrics.

Brahma also stated that unlike industrial garments, handloom products carry more market value and more focus would be laid on marketing along with the augmentation of production capabilities. The minister also pointed out that handloom model villages are already being set up at Majuli and Dibrugarh districts and subsidies will be provided specially to mulberry and muga production.

Brahma also interacted with the district officers along with the farmers and weavers through video conferencing to take note of their issues and challenges faced by the handloom community and assured them of every possible help from the government.

The meeting was also attended by Monalisa Goswami, commissioner and secretary, Handloom Textiles and Sericulture department, Kajori Rajkhowa, director, Sericulture, Prof. Utpal Bora, dean, IIT Guwahati, Samudragupta Kashyap, state information commissioner and few other dignitaries.