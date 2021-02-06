National Pelu Eradication Day in Barpeta

HT Correspondent

BARPETA, Feb 6: An important meeting was held on the National Pelu Resistance (National Pelu Eradication Day) in the meeting room on February 6 of the district deputy commissioner’s office where Joint Director of Health Dr Tirthanath Sharma, additional chief health officer Dr Pramathesh Sharma, and other officials of the health department were present.

In the meeting it was decided to make arrangements for the distribution of Elbeldazole tablets in the educational institutions in the first instance from February 14 to 28 among the children aged from year 1 to 19.

District information and public relations officer Bikash Sharma said that this medicine will be given to every child. In addition, a special immunization campaign will be launched from February 22 under the Mission Rainbow Scheme for all children under two years of age and pregnant women who have been excluded from regular immunizations.

The meeting was chaired by additional deputy commissioner Sabyasachi Kashyap. Dr Rajiv Barbara further informed that the meeting decided that the second phase of the campaign would be launched from March 22.