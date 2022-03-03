National Science Day Observed In Behali

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, March 2: The National Science Day 2022 was celebrated with a day-long programme at MRA High School, Behali on Monday. In this connection a drawing competition was organised to commemorate the special day among the children, which was followed by a quiz competition that was conducted by Burhan Ali and Moulana Talibuddin. The open session was held with Sahidul Haque in the chair. Science teacher Nur Hussain briefed the objectives of the meeting. Abidur Rahman, president of Char-Chapori Bhasha Vikas Parishad of Assam Sahitya Sabha released the wall magazine. Srimanta Saikia, CRCC graced the occasion as an appointed speaker who had highlighted the significance of the day. The meeting attended by Jehirul Islam Price as chief guest was attended by many dignitaries besides teachers and students. Nurkashim Ahmed conducted the proceedings of the meeting.