National Unity Day celebrated across Assam

CM pays rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, administers Ekta pledge

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 31: Joining with the rest of the nation, Assam also observed National Unity Day, where chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal administered Ekta pledge at a programme held at the conference hall of DC office in Dibrugarh Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sonowal termed the day as very important as it was the day when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born who built the foundation of a modern India. As a mark of respect to the great man the day is being celebrated as the National Unity Day.

Referring to Vallabhbhai Patel who dreamt of making India strong on all aspects, chief minister Sonowal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi riding high on the ideals of Valabhbhai Patel, has set an agenda of making India vibrant and one of the leading countries across the globe.

Sonowal said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel deserved salutation from one and all in the country. On his birth anniversary there should be collective efforts to strengthen the unity and integrity of the nation in sync with the aim and objective of the Iron Man of India and that would be the greatest gift and salutation to the man who served selflessly for the betterment of the country.

The programme was presided over by in-charge deputy commissioner of Dibrugarh Partha Pratim Bairagi. Union Minister of State for Food Processing Rameswar Teli while speaking on the occasion said that Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel while trying to free the country from the shackles of the foreign rule had sacrificed a lot. He contributed immensely for making a united India and worked to help the people to imbibe the feeling of oneness among themselves.

Member of Legislative Assembly Bolin Chetia, Binod Hazarika, Teresh Goala, Chakradhar Gogoi, Naren Sonowal, Prasanta Phukan, Rituparna Baruah, Chief Executive Member Sonuwal Kachari Autonomous Council Dipuranjan Makrary and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Darrang

‘Rastriya Ekta Divas’ was celebrated in Darrang district to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Ballabh Bhai Patel on Saturday. In this connection, a meeting was held at DC conference hall at Mangaldai. The meeting was chaired by deputy commissioner of Darrang district Dilip Kumar Borah and oath of unity has been taken by all the administrative officers including ADC, EAC, office bearers and institutional heads of the district to dedicate themselves for the well-being of the Nation.

Morigaon

In keeping with the celebration of 145 birth anniversary of Iron man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the run for unity was organised by Morigaon BJP which was formally inaugurated by chairperson of Fishfed Ramakanta Deuri in presence of president – Prabin Medhi and other leaders of the district committee. The run for unity started from BJP office and ended at GKB college. More than 300 members along with mandal committees took part in the programme.

Murajahar

The birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel was celebrated at Nilbagan Model High School on Saturday. On the occasion, Ekta Sabha was organised where 12 Covid warriors including doctors, police, teachers and journalists were felicitated at Nilbagan Model High School in Hojai.

The school principal Faiyaz Mohammad Barbhuya laid a wreath at the portrait of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel and shed light on his life.

Rangia

Various events were organised at Deputy Inspector General, Bobak Headquarters Sashastra Seema Bal, Rangiaon the occasion of ‘Rastiya Ekta Divas’ on Saturday.

Jagdeep Pal Singh, Deputy Inspector General, Zonal Headquarters Sashastra Seema Bal, Rangia and Bhavesh Kalita, MLA, Rangia graced the events.

A friendly cricket competition between field headquarters Sashastra Seema Bal, team of Rangia and Uddiana Seven Star Club, Rangiawas also organised on the day. The National Unity Day celebrations ended with a band performance.

ASSAM RIFLES

Assam Rifles commemorated the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Saturday. Series of events commenced with a pledge to preserve unity, integrity and security of the nation which was taken by all ranks of Assam Rifles and was followed by tree plantation and drawing and painting event for children.

BSF

Guwahati Frontier Border Security Force observed “National Unity Day” Pledge has taken to foster and reinforce our dedication to preserve and strengthen unity, integrity and security of our nation, by celebrating it as “National Unity Day” 2020 to commemorate the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Independent India.

In order to boost sentiments that our nation will not countenance any force that seeks to threaten the unity, integrity and security of our nation, a “March Past” was organized by Frontier HQ BSF Guwahati at Campus in the morning. During the event, all the Seema Praharis participated in their Ceremonial dress to enhance thoughts among multitudes on his efforts and contribution for the “UNITY”.

During day, a pledge taking ceremony was organized under supervision of Rajesh Kumar, IPS, Inspector General BSF Guwahati Frontier, which was attended by all officers, Subordinate and Jawans of BSF, 1st Bn NDRF, CAPF Composite Hospital, Patgaon & Air Base Guwahati.

During the ceremony Rajesh Kumar, IPS, Inspector General BSF Guwahati Frontier said that “This occasion provides us an opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country.” The intent is to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was instrumental in keeping India united. At the time of independence, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a key role for integration and merger of 562 Princely States to the Union of India. The day of his birth, therefore, celebrates his efforts and contributions.

BSF, apart from guarding the International Borders, also endeavour to strive to bring the national integrity in the country. Similar programmes were also organized in all the BSF Sector HQs, all Battalion HQs and BOP’s under command of Guwahati Frontier.