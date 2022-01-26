National Voters’ Day Celebrated

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 25: With the rest of the country the National Voters Day was celebrated by the district election officer here at DC conference hall on Tuesday, with the theme, ‘Making elections inclusive, accessible and participative’ to encourage young voters to participate in nation building.

The celebration was kept low key where the newly registered voters were given their Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) by DC, IAS, Dibakar Nath and Everester and recipient of Assam Gaurav award, Khorsing Terang and other officials. A pledge was taken by all present.

“On this day we appeal to all voters to exercise their voting rights in a peaceful and democratic process for a healthy national building. The Chief Electoral Office, Guwahati has organised various competitions for creating awareness among the new voters. Celebrating National Voters Day can bring awareness on democratic rights in the young voters,” the DC said.

‘Assam Gaurav’ Terang appreciated the district administration for organising the programmes to educate the first-time would-be voters.

“I want to appeal to the village headmen and youth clubs to be aware in their locality of those attaining the age of 18 years and get them enrolled in the electoral roll,” he said.