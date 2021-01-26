National Voters’ Day in KA, Dima Hasao

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 25: The 11th National Voters’ Day (NVD) was celebrated at Diphu Govt. College here on Monday. Participating in the celebration Karbi Anglong deputy commissioner Ng. Chandra Dhwaj Singha urged those who have completed 18 years to get enrolled as voters in order to get voting rights.

“Voters are responsible for keeping an eye on an elected member, whether they are doing a good for the people or not. For this the Election Commission wants every voter to be empowered, vigilant and safe,” he said.

Following the Covid-19 protocol this time a standard of operating procedure (SOP) will be in place while conducting elections. All voters will be provided with disposal glove as many people will go and press the EVM button while voting. Sanitiser and thermal scanner will be made available for voters. For the polling parties will also be provided with gloves, sanitisers etc, the DC said.

An interactive session with voters to get their queries was conducted.

The programme was attended by additional DC Amrit Probha Das, principal of DGC, Dr. Nirab Kumar Sarmah, election offier Jintu Bora and HOD of Political Science, JD Thang Guite.

The day was also observed in Howraghat police station in collaboration with Dokmoka and Bakaliaghat police station.

A colourful procession was taken out thorough Howraghat Town to create awareness on the importance of voting. Later a public meeting was held at Howraghat police station premises where first time voters of Howraghat area were felicitated.

Howraghat circle inspector Lintu Bora, OC of Bakaliaghat police station, Manjit Terang and OC of Dokmoka police station, Biju Kinkar Basumatary and first time voters were present in the National Voters’ Day programme.

Dima Hasao

Election branch of Dima Hasao district administration observed National Voters’ Day in order to encourage more young voters to take part in the polling process here on Monday. The pledge was administered by Dima Hasao deputy commissioner Paul Barua during the programme.

Baruah in his speech, emphasized on the importance of casting one’s vote and said, “Voting is a constitutional right that we are privileged to have and we should not take it for granted instead fully participate so that we can democratically choose our own leader by free and fair means”.

Later, Baruah informed that the total electors as per the final publication of electoral roll in Dima Hasao as on January 18 is 1,46,183 while 73,463 are male and 72,720 are female. While the percentage of increase of electors is 2.55%, elector population ratio is 608. He informed that 4,386 electors are in the age cohort 18-19 and 1,756 are above 80 years.