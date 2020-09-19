National webinar on Srimanta Sankardeva on Sept 26

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 19: On the occasion of 571st birth anniversary of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva and the completion of 11 years by literary and socio-cultural research magazine ‘Swarnalipi’, a national webinar will be organised on “Relevance of Sankardeva Studies” on September 26 next.

The webinar is set to be inaugurated by Dr Nagen Saikia, a renowned scholar and retired professor of Assamese department of Dibrugarh University. The four main aspects of Sankardeva will be discussed from the point of view of humanity and scientific in the webinar.

Dr Puna Mahanta professor, English department of Dibrugarh University will analyse the relevance of Sankardeva’s plays and Dr Pradeepjyoti Mahanta, Retired professor of Cultural Studies Department, Tezpur University will present an analytical perspective on the poetry of Srimanta Sankardeva.

Dr Archana Baruah, Professor, Department of Philosophy of IIT, Guwahai will give a talk on studies of Sankardev’s Philosophy. Additionally, Dr Sanjiv Kumar Borkakoti, principal of Srimanta Sankara Samaj, will discuss the Socio-economic role of Sankardeva Studies. The last date of registration is September 24 to participate in the webinar.