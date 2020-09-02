National webinar on Zoonosis, human health held

HT Correspondent

RAHA, Sept 2: The Zoological society of Assam unit of Anandaram Dhekial Phookan College, Nagaon, Assam in association with Zoological Society of Assam organised a webinar on Zoonosis and Human Health on Sunday. It was attended by more than 680 participants from different Universities, Research Institutes and colleges from Japan, Germany, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India.

The chief guest and inaugurator of the webinar was Professor Prof Dr Bibekananda Saikia, Dean, College of Veterinary Sciences, Assam Agricultural University, Khanapara, Assam while Prof. Dr Saidul Islam, Head of the Department of Parasitology, College of Veterinary Sciences, Assam Agricultural University, Khanapara, Assam was the resource person cum speaker. Dr Islam elaborated about the mode of transmission of zoonotic diseases like direct zoonosis, cyclo zoonosis etc. He pointed out the abundance of wildlife species from a zoonotic disease perspective in Indian context. The lecture pointed out that there are challenges to advancing control of zoonotic disease and their emergence.

The other speakers included Priyabrata Lahkar, president, Zoological Society of Assam; Professor Jogen Chandra Kalita, general secretary, Zoological Society of Assam; Suranjan Bhowal, president, Zoological Society of Assam Unit Anandaram Dhekial Phookan College; Manideep Raj, Coordinator, OER, Zoological Society of Assam; Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, CEO and Secretary General of Aaranyak and Mariko Yamamoto, Language Teacher, Tokyo.