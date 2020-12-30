Nava Kanta Barua’s birth anniv observed at GPC

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 30: The birth anniversary of noted poet Nava Kanta Barua was held on December 29 at Guwahati Press Club.

The meeting was organised by a children literary organisation ‘Sishu Sahitya Uttaran’ where at the outset, a poem of Barua was recited by Shruti Medhi followed by the lighting of lamp by Sahityacharjya Dr Parag Kumar Bhattacharjee.

Two books including a compilation of short stories titled ‘Biyolit Basantor Chithi’ by Gagan Kalita and a collection of poems ‘Toraphul’ by Dr Swapan Kr Chutia were also formally inaugurated by Dr Bhattacharjee and Dr Moniram Kalita during the occasion. The meeting was presided over by Dr Jagadindra Raychoudhury, president of Sishu Sahitya Uttaran.