Nazira admin carrying out continuous Covid awareness drives  

HT Correspondent

NAZIRA, May 15: With a view to combat community spread of Coronavirus, Nazira subdivisional administration led by SDO(c) Lakhimi Dutta on Saturday undertook an enforcement drive in Nazira town, Galeky and Simoluguri.

He was accompanied by the border magistrate of Nazira subdivision, Rajiv Sonowal, assistant commissioners cum executive magistrates Pritom Gogoi, Ruby Kumari Ray and Tonmoy Chetia, circle officer (A) Anurag Gogoi and officer in charge of Nazira police station Tridip Kumar Dutta.

The team visited and inspected various shops, hotels, salons and created awareness among the general public to strictly follow the Covid protocols as laid down by the government.

SDO(c) Lakhimi Dutta called upon all sections of the people to abide by the instructions of the government and not to violate the lock down regulations.

She also told people at different locations that hike in Covid-19 cases at the subdivision can be checked only by following Covid protocols.

She emphasised on changing behavioural patterns of the public reluctant in wearing masks and keeping social distance or use of hand sanitisers.