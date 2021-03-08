Nazira Expenditure Observer appeals to  public

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 7: Prabin Kumar was appointed election expenditure observer, 104 Nazira LAC urges the public to inform the administration in case any person observes violation of the rules and regulations set by the Election Commission of India by any candidate or political party so that action can be taken urgently.

The general public may contact the observer directly over phone no 6001480454 and 8099531299 or through his protocol officer, Nava Krishna Mahanta, principal, Government Industrial Training Center, Gargaon. Lakhimi Dutta, ADC and district election officer, Nazira calls upon the people to cooperate Nazira administration to extend their cooperation for smooth conduct of the Assembly elections- Barnali Dutta ,SDPRO informed today.