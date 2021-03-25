Thursday, March 25
Flash News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»Nazira voters pledge to vote

Nazira voters pledge to vote

0
By on Regional
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 24: In a voters awareness meeting organized by Nazira election district administration at Namti based Swahid Peoli Phukan College today, Dr Partha Sarathi Mishra, observer to the election district urged the young voters to cast their votes and be a proud citizen of the emerging developed nation India.

Lakhimi Dutta, SDO and the returning officer delivered an insuring speech to the students of the college while  Dr Shahiuj Jaman Ahmed, prof ,NPP College,  Barnali Dutta, SDIPRO, DR Jivan Kalita, Prof ,Nazira College, Pritam Gogoi, Assit Commissioner attended the meeting.

Namti College principal Dr Dhrubajyoti Nath, delivered the welcome speech and Ananya Dutta, Brand Ambassador sang a number of popular songs. The students attending the meeting pledged to make it a 100 p.c. polling constituency.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply