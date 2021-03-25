Nazira voters pledge to vote

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 24: In a voters awareness meeting organized by Nazira election district administration at Namti based Swahid Peoli Phukan College today, Dr Partha Sarathi Mishra, observer to the election district urged the young voters to cast their votes and be a proud citizen of the emerging developed nation India.

Lakhimi Dutta, SDO and the returning officer delivered an insuring speech to the students of the college while Dr Shahiuj Jaman Ahmed, prof ,NPP College, Barnali Dutta, SDIPRO, DR Jivan Kalita, Prof ,Nazira College, Pritam Gogoi, Assit Commissioner attended the meeting.

Namti College principal Dr Dhrubajyoti Nath, delivered the welcome speech and Ananya Dutta, Brand Ambassador sang a number of popular songs. The students attending the meeting pledged to make it a 100 p.c. polling constituency.