NCC cadets clean statues of importance

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 12: In commemoration of the 75th Independence Day of the nation, the NCC cadets undertook a nationwide drive to clean statues of prominent personalities and spread awareness about imminent people on March 12.

The statue of eminent freedom fighter of India Netaji Subash Chandra Bose at GS Road, Guwahati was brought back to its original glory by the cadets of 48 Naval Unit NCC Guwahati. The statue had lost much of its shine due to dust and pollutants. In a drive, 40 cadets led by commanding officer Capt LD Sharma, worked hard in the early hours of the day to clean the statue. The event was attended by Manoj Kumar Mahanta, Principal of Pragjyotish College who lauded the initiative of the NCC cadets. The local population thanked the NCC in a simple ceremony a held at the statue.

1 Bn ASSAM (NCC) adopted the statue of Mahatma Gandhi situated at Chandmari ,Guwahati. NCC cadets of the Battalion maintained and cleaned the statue.The event was graced by the group commander Brig JC Talukdar along with civil dignitary a noted historian Prof Samrat Bora .

All NCC units of Jorhat NCC Group took to statue cleaning today. A strength of 300 NCC cadets made the event a success with zeal and enthusiasm at Jorhat and Golaghat. In Golaghat, Statue Cleaning Drive was carried out by the NCC Cadets of DR College today. Statue of Mahatma Gandhi located at Gandhi Chowk near Golaghat municipal office has been adopted and being regularly maintained by 12 (I) Assam Coy NCC under Jorhat Group. Dr Sunitha Eka, JD District, TB Control Board graced the occasion to encourage the NCC cadets.