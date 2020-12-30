NCC cadets take out cycle rally

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 30: A cycle rally was taken out by the NCC cadets of Kusumtola Anchalik High School on December 29 with a view of creating social awareness among general people. Before the cycle rally, an inaugural session was held in the school premises.

Lalit Bora, the head master of Kusumtola Anchalik High School lit the ceremonial lamps while Prashanta Baruah, the founder headmaster of Kusumtola HS hoisted its flag. Attending the occasion as a guest of honour, Anjan Baskota, NCC officer of Dakhin Nagsankar HS briefed the gathering about the aims and motto of NCC.

Arun Sarma, vice principal of THB College, Jamugurihat flagged off the cycle rally that proceeded through the adjoining villages of Kusumtola. The inaugural session was also attended by Ramesh Mandal, social worker; Gopal Mandal, Assam Police personnel along with the teaching staff of the school.