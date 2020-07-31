NCHAC session ends without any debate

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, July 31: The sixth session to 12th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) concluded here on Friday without any major decision or debate on any issues.

“This was a normal session. We discussed on pension to former chief executive members (CEMs) and executive members (EMs). We did not take up any developmental issue due to COVID-19 pandemic situation,” CEM Debolal Gorlosa said after the session.

However, Opposition Congress MAC Daniel Langthasa said, “We have raised a lot of issues, which have been skipped off by the treasury bench.”

“If the government denies to reply the questions having public importance, we will be forced to go for public agitation against it,” he said.

The session was scheduled to be held on July 27 but was postponed due to lack of space in the council session hall. Friday’s session was held at District Library auditorium.