NCHISF distributes relief items

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, May 19: North Cachar Hills Indigenous Student Forum (NCHISF) and Sterlite Power members distributed relief materials at Arda Village in Jatinga on Tuesday.

The Sterlite Power members along with NCHISF informed that the relief materials will be distributed in all the villages where the 400 kv electric line installations are going on.

The team also conducted a thermal screening of the villagers during the distribution drive. President of NCHISF David Keivom thanked Sterlite Power for helping the needy during the time of lockdown.