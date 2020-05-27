NCW show cause Prag News for ‘sacking’ pregnant journalist

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 26: National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday condemned the “insensitive attitude” of Prag News, a Guwahati-based satellite news channel, for “sacking” a pregnant journalist.

Ranjita Rabha, a journalist, who had worked for 14 years with Prag News, was forced to resign because she was pregnant.

“Of all the rights of women, one of the rights is motherhood; however, a recent incident from Assam exposes the double-standards of organizations towards its pregnant employees,” the NCW said in a statement.

The NCW said to have come across a media report on May 22 titled “Indian Journalists Union criticises Prag News for sacking pregnant journalist”, wherein it was reported that a pregnant senior journalist was “forced to resign” from the organisation.

The report said that the woman’s pregnancy restricted her “agility” and Prag News required only “agile persons” as reporters in its organisation. The news channel blatantly refused salary to the woman journalist and asked her to put down her papers, it said.

“The NCW condemns the insensitive attitude of the channel towards its pregnant employee. The commission, being deeply perturbed by the violation of provisions of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, has asked Prag News to send a feedback on the incident at the earliest,” it added.