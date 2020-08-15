NDFB arms & ammu recovered in Udalguri

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 14: In a breakthrough, the Guwahati police recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition in Udalguri district ahead of the 74th Independence Day celebrations in the state.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team of city police and Udalguri police carried out special operations in different parts of the district under the Bodo Territorial Council (BTC) on Thursday night.

The seizure included two AK 47, five AK 56, two M16 rifles, Airgun, seven 9mm, 23 Magazine (AK/LMG/INSAS), five 36 grenades, five HE bomb, seven 40 mm grenades, 166 rounds 7.62 mm ammunition, 300 rounds .303 ammunition, 790 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, 200 rounds of detonator cap, 20 numbers of striker spring and 20 kilos of explosives.

“The arms consignment may belong to the National Democratic Front of Boroland, which is now disbanded. Investigations are on to ascertain this,” Guwahati Commissioner of Police Munna Prasad Gupta told reporters here.

This fresh seizure comes barely three days after security forces recovered AK rifles and live ammunition from Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar district.

“The operation was launched in at least three to four locations and the arms and ammunition were found buried underground,” he said.

Police, however, have not arrested anyone in connection to the case.