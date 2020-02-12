NDFB unification move completes, but no political party

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 12: In a significant development, all the four factions of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) decided to unify as one platform in a special session of the four outfits at Bijni in Chirang district on Wednesday.

The decision was taken 17 days after the Centre and the state government signed a tripartite memorandum of settlement with All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO) and four factions of NDFB in New Delhi on January 27.

Confirming the move, NDFB-P president Gabinda Basumatary said that the move was first initiated on February 8 after the grand welcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kokrajhar.

He said that it was also decided to organise a meeting on February 11 where it was decided that all four factions of the NDFB will merge as one entity. “We have decided to unify keeping the greater interest of the organisation as well the Bodo people in mind. We want proper implementation of the Bodo Accord in the coming days. We shall go with unity and tranquility to meet proper implementation of every clauses of the Bodo Accord,” Basumatary said.

Basumatary, however, refuted the reports of formation of a new political outfit and said that there is no move to float a new party from the organisation.

“Formation of a party is not a great job. We have two parties in our region, BPF (Bodoland People’s Front) and UPPL (United People’s Party Liberal). So we are not planning about it so far,” he said.

Meanwhile, ABSU president Pramod Boro has hailed the unification decision within the NDFB. He expressed hope that the unification decision within the organisation will help in ushering ray of hopes and aspirations of the Bodo society in the coming days.