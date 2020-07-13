NDRF carries out flood rescue ops in Barpeta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 13: Incessant rainfalls since last one week in Assam have caused unexpected floods in Bongaigaon, Golaghat and Kamurp Rural districts.

Teams of 1st Battalion NDRF evacuated 258 marooned villagers and transported them to safer places in Barpeta on Monday. Besides NDRF teams are also assisting district administration in distribution of mask and screening in inundated areas during the COVID-19 emergency. Notably, more than 1250 marooned villagers have been evacuated by NDRF till date.

Additionally, 11 search and rescue teams of NDRF are pre-positioned deployed in Assam including Jorhat, Bongaigaon, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural, Dhubri, Barpeta, Golaghat, Cachar, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Dhemaji and Tinsukia. Besides 4 search and rescue teams of NDRF have been earmarked for tackling the flood situation.

On the unexpected development of flood situation, Randhir Singh Gill, Commandant 1st NDRF Guwahati, said in statement, “NDRF is always on standby for the affected people at the time of need. People need to maintain social distancing and use masks and sanitizers keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation”.