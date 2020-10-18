NDRF conducts awareness programme on Covid-19

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 17: In a bid to encourage people in following the safety norms and defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, the 1st Battalion National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) organized an awareness programme at Delhivery Private Limited Hill View Complex in Pamohi village under Kamrup (Rural) district on Saturday.

During the awareness programme, NDRF rescuers generated awareness on the general knowledge about coronavirus (COVID-19) and type of transmission, infection, prevention and control, proper use of mask, hand hygiene and social distancing.

A live demonstration on hand washing was also shown as part of the programme besides organising a pledge to the community during the campaign. Randhir Singh Gill, Commandant 1st Battalion NDRF said in statement, “We organized several such awareness programmes on COVID-19 in Government and Private Schools, Villages and Factories. NDRF rescuers aware them how to maintain hygiene by hand washing to contain COVID-19 spread, maintain social distancing and wearing masks and its benefits in the present situation.”