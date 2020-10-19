NDRF conducts awareness programme on Covid-19

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 19: The 1st Battalion National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) organized an awareness programme at DDU-GKY, Terrier Security Services PVT. Ltd. Azara Centre in Bullarpar village under Kamrup Metro district in collaboration with PHC Azara on Monday.

During the awareness programme, the rescuers generated awareness on the general knowledge about coronavirus and type of transmission, infection, prevention and control, proper use of mask, hand hygiene and social distancing. A live demonstration on hand washing was also shown as part of the programme followed by the pledge to the community.

Randhir Singh Gill, Commandant 1st Battalion NDRF said in statement, “Till there is no vaccine, people must protect themselves, their family members and others. As a preventive measure all to maintain social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing mask”.

Notably, teams of 1st Battalion NDRF deployed in several districts including Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kamrup Metro, Jorhat and Cachar in Assam; Unakoti and Agartala in Tripura and Aizawl in Mizoram are conducting awareness programme on COVID-19.