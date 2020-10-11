NDRF conducts awareness programme on Covid-19

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 11: With the aim of creating awareness among the common people to take preventive measures for COVID-19, the 1st Battalion National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted an awareness programme at Uzan Bazar Ghat, Guwahati on Sunday.

The awareness programme included elaboration by the NDRF team on coronavirus (COVID-19) and type of transmission, infection, prevention and control, proper use of mask, hand hygiene and social distancing. A live demonstration on hand washing was also shown as part of the programme. The NDRF team also organised the pledge to the community during the awareness campaign.

Randhir Singh Gill, Commandant 1st Battalion NDRF said in a statement, “Lockdown is over but not coronavirus. So as a preventive measure to keep social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing a mask.” The NDRF team also conducted an awareness programme on Covid-19 at Katamura, Changsari under Kamrup Rural district. During the awareness programme rescuers distributed face masks and pamphlets.