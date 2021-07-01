NDRF conducts mock exercise on rail accidents at Changsari railway station 

HT Correspondent

RANGIA, June 30: Rangiya division Railway and National Disaster Response Force personnel jointly carried out a mock drill on search and rescue operations during rail accidents to test and assess the level of preparedness in responding to a crisis.

The mock drill was conducted at Changsari railway station on Wednesday.

Assam police Sanjeev Kumar, 1st Bn NDRF assistant commandant with officers including senior medical officer, and 1st battalion NDRF 103 rescuer took part in the drill.

Under overall supervision of chief incident controller Arindam Lai ADRM Rangia railway division, officers, RPF and the ART (Accident Relief Train) along with medical department of the railways, the Railway Protection Force, mechanical and telecom personnel of railways participated in the exercise organised by the safety branch of Rangiya Railway Division. The drill started at the Changsari railway station after a coordination meeting and table top exercise and further with an alarm alerting a train accident.

The NDRF team used canine squad and modern equipment like live detector Type-1 & type w-2, plasma cutter and electro hydraulic cutters for search operation in the derailed accidental coach. Modern communication systems including satellite phones and quick deployment antenna were installed in addition to HF and VHF sets for communication, a PR stated.