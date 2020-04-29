NDRF distributes food packets

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 29: Rescuers of 1st Bn NDRF Guwahati under the supervision of Randhir Singh Gill, Commandant 1st Bn NDRF distributed food items among more than 2000 needy people at various places including Jahajghat, Uzanbazar in Kamrup Metro and Katamura, Nizsundary Gupa, Bargaon Changsari, Manpur, Palasbari and Sarpara villages in Kamrup Rural districts.

Notably, the food packets were distributed in collaboration with Amrit Bhog Bhandara Guwahati. During the programme, the rescuers stressed on maintaining social distance, hand wash and use of sanitizers.