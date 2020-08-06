NDRF organises campaign on ‘Tree Plantation’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 6: NDRF organised a campaign on ‘Tree Plantation’ at its campus in Patgaon, Assam on August 6 under the All India Tree Plantation Campaign. The plantation drive was organised to generate awareness about providing natural shade in open spaces by increasing green over which will help in reducing urban heat and improving air quality.

During the campaign 200 saplings of different varieties were planted by NDRF rescuers. The campaign aims to promote and protect the Green cover in the country and state as a part of green initiative.

During the campaign RS Gill, Commandant, 1st Battalion NDRF stated, “Tree plantation is very important for the community and this initiative will go a long way in inculcating awareness among the people about environment conservation.”