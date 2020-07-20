NDRF rescues 56 people from drowning

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 20: A team of 1st Battalion NDRF reached the flood affected Hawra Ghat village under Matia revenue circle in Goalpara district and evacuated 56 marooned villagers and transported them to safer places.

Besides the NDRF teams are also assisting district administration in distribution of mask and screening inundated areas. More than 1450 marooned villagers have been evacuated this monsoon season by 1st Battalion NDRF Guwahati.

12 search and rescue teams of NDRF are pre-positioned in Jorhat, Bongaigaon, Kamrup Metro, Dhubri, Barpeta, Goalpara, Golaghat, Cachar, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Dhemaji and Tinsukia. Besides four search and rescue teams of NDRF have been earmarked for tackling the flood situation. Randhir Singh Gill, Commandant 1st NDRF Guwahati, said in statement, “NDRF is always standby for the affected people at the time of need. Now People need to maintain social distancing and use of mask, sanitizer and proper hand washing in COVID-19 situation”.