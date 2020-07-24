NE battling twin challenges at the moment: PM

Modi lays foundation for multi-crore water supply project in Manipur

By: Bit Irom

NEW DELHI/IMPHAL, July 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the North-East at present is battling twin challenges – Covid-19 and floods with many people having to leave their homes.

He made these remarks at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Manipur Water Supply project via a video link.

He said that the region has the potential to become the country’s growth engine, noting that peace is now being established in the entire region.

While blockades have become a part of history in Manipur, the era of decades of violence has ceased in Assam, the prime minister said in his address.

In Tripura and Mizoram too, youngsters have abandoned the path of violence and the Bru-Reang refugees are moving towards a better life, he added.

Laying the foundation stone for Rs 3054.58 crores Manipur Water Supply Project, he said, “Apart from Greater Imphal, the project would benefit 25 small towns and 1700 villages in the state.

The women will especially benefit as they will not have to travel for kilometres to fetch clean water, the prime minister said.

The prime minister noted that the government is making constant efforts to improve connectivity in the northeast, be it highways, laying of rail tracks or upgrading airports.

“Connectivity of the northeast is essential for a secure, sure and self-reliant India as it would give a fillip to India’s Act East Policy and also provide a gateway to the country’s travel and tourism sector,” Modi said.

The prime minister referred to the more than 20 national waterways, including those in the northeast, which would provide a seamless connectivity.

He said the northeast represents the country’s cultural diversity and strength, while pointing out that the region has a great tourism potential, which still remains unexplored.

He said the northeast has the potential to replace the country’s bamboo import with local production.

There is a huge demand for incense sticks in the country, but for this, India imports bamboo worth crores of rupees every year, the prime minister lamented.

Modi said a huge investment is being made under the National Bamboo Mission, which will benefit youngsters in the northeast and startups.