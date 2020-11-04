NE has vital role in reviving post-Covid-19 economy: Centre 

‘Region will emerge as an alternative to the European tourist destinations’

NEW DELHI, Nov 3 (PTI): Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the Northeast is going to play a very vital role in reviving the Indian economy post Covid-19 and its development will work as a “new engine” to the economy.

He said the region will emerge as an alternative to the European tourist destinations post-Covid-19.

Singh, the minister of state for personnel, said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will emerge as the global leader in post-Covid-19 world economy.

Inaugurating a webinar on “Economic Revival through Capital Markets post Covid-19” here, the minister said that the pre-emptive steps taken by the Indian government in enforcing earliest lockdown saved many lives and further damage to the Indian economy.

“The lockdown period has taught us many lessons of life and this adversity has emerged as a virtue for us,” Singh said.

Speaking about the role of the Northeast in Indian economy, he said the region will emerge as an alternative to the European tourist destinations post-Covid-19 as there were only a few coronavirus cases found in the Northeast due to the timely lockdown in the area, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

Singh said that the northeastern region will be one of the favourite business destinations of India post-Covid-19 and bamboo is going to be the key pillar of the economic activities.

Describing bamboo as a silver lining in the dark clouds of pandemic, he said it will help in shaping the economy of the Northeast as well as the entire country in post-Covid era.

The minister said that the Northeast region is going to play a very vital role in reviving the Indian economy post Covid-19 and its development will work as a “new engine” to the economy, the statement said.

The webinar was organised by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI-NIRC), New Delhi.

Appreciating the role of the company secretaries in building and maintaining the country’s economic growth, Singh said that such webinar will empower the students of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and will boost their morale in participating in the development of India by giving their valuable inputs in business polices.

The minister hoped that valuable contribution of the participants will help the stakeholders in transforming the Indian economy, the statement added.

ICSI president Ashish Garg, its chairman Suresh Pande and other prominent speakers addressed the webinar, it said.