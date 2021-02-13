NE now KVIC’s focus area: Chairman   

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 13: The Northeastern region is now in the focus of Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC). This was stated by the KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena here on Saturday.

“Khadi & Village Industries Commission has been consistently making its endeavour to promote Khadi and Rural Industries in Northeastern region as part of the Centre’s development initiatives,” Saxena said while addressing a press conference.

Highlighting various initiatives taken by the Government of India through KVIC, he said that in North-East this sector has tremendous possibilities which will also open up a vista of development in the rural areas of the region.

“Millions of artisans have been weaving dreams of rural reconstructions in Gandhian way,” he said.

Talking about the growth of Khadi industry in the country, Saxena informed that currently KVIC is seeing an average growth of 29% in all over India. “Growth of Khadi is helping in creating jobs which is definitely satisfactory,” he added.

He also informed that many initiatives are being taken up by the government to increase the production and to reach the difficult areas of the country also.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment for the growth of Khadi industry, Saxena said that to make the traditional industries more productive and competitive and facilitating their sustainable development, the government of India is setting up fund for regeneration of traditional industries.

Talking about Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana (KSY), an initiative of KVIC for empowerment of communities working in pottery sector in the remotest locations in the country, the chairman informed that KVIC has created proper marketing channels including tie-up with the Railway for selling the production of potters.

Talking about Honey Mission, Saxena said that the Prime Minister viewed the opportunities and advised the authorities to explore the possibilities to create employment in Tribal regions and backward districts of the country to take up mass honey production as Sweet Kranti in mission mode.

Dr. Sukumal Deb, deputy chief executive officer, NEZ Incharge, informed the media about the activities and initiatives of KVIC in the North East Zone.