NE people facing ‘double coronavirus’, Gao tells LS

Arunachal MP demands advisory against racial discrimination

From Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, March 17: Racist slurs no longer surprise the students from Northeastern states studying in various places of country particularly in the national capital.

However, ever since the first case of the coronavirus was reported in India, there has been a curious new development –racism has escalated beyond the university or college campuses. Since most students from the Northeast have Mongloid features, resembling the average Chinese national, they have to bear the brunt of now being called coronavirus.

That is why Tapir Gao, Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh, has claimed that “Double coronavirus” has contaminated the lives of the people from the Northeastern citizens particularly the student community in the capital city.

Speaking at the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Gao referred to the unchecked and increasing cases of racism against the people from northeastern region.

Northeast region has stayed free of the contagion but ironically are facing the most discrimination due to their ethnicity. In a recent a recent update, Pallavi Gosh, a senior editor at CNN- News 18, mentioned about a horrific moment a Shillong girl had to encounter at a Delhi restaurant.

According to her, the victim was ostracized from the rest of the crowd simply because of her north eastern features, apparently due to their close resemblance to those of the Chinese denizens.

Tapir Gao in his speech, raised this issue of discrimination where now Northeast citizens are facing discrimination in all walks of life, from educational institutions to public places to residential localities, forcing people to leave their houses and look for new accommodation.

Calling it a “conspiracy” to divide the Northeastern region from the rest of India, the MP urged the Centre to issue an advisory for all the states to keep a check on such incidences of blatant racial discrimination and to put a stop to it altogether.