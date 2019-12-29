NE shivers amidst unusual cold wave, mercury drops to 3 degree Celsius in Kohima

Nagaland witnesses snowfall after four decades

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 29: Videos of snowfall at Luvishe village in Zunheboto circulated on social media. Some villages in Kiphire & Tuensang districts also witnessed snowfall.

Kohima and some parts of Nagaland witnessed snowfall — the first time in about four decades — following cyclonic circulation (CC) over Bangladesh and the associated wind convergence, said reports.

Several parts of Northeast India, coastal Odisha and northeastern coastal Andhra Pradesh also witnessed rains on Friday due to the development.

With the sudden fall in temperature, the sale of charcoal and electric heaters has gone up in the region.

Taking to Twitter, Mmhonlumo Kikon, adviser IT, science and technology, NRE, wrote: “Nagaland witnessing snowfall after nearly four decades! #ClimateChange”.

Snowfall occurred in Tuensang, Kiphire, Zunheboto, Phek, Kohima and Peren districts. Over the past three days, the temperature plummeted below 5 degree Celsius at some places of the region.

The situation is the worst in Kohima where the lowest temperature recorded this year was 3 degree Celsius. Back in 2011 and 2013, Kohima had recorded lowest temperatures of 2.6 and 2.1 degree Celsius respectively.

Nagaland is not used to experiencing snowfall. It was never recorded ever since a centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) was set up in the state.

Videos of the snowfall at Luvishe village, under the Aghunato sub-division of Zunheboto district, circulated on social media on Friday.

It was also reported that some villages under Kiphire and Tuensang districts witnessed snowfall.

Meanwhile, Johnny Ruangmei, OSD Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), said that after Saturday, the CC will not be accompanied by wind convergence, and will not cause bad weather in these surrounding areas.

He added that the daytime temperatures over plain areas of north and central India are expected to be significantly colder than normal until Monday.

“The synoptic system responsible for this event may be attributed to a passing Western Disturbance as an upper air trough that was running through the region. Due to the presence of this system, cold northerly winds were seen penetrating into the lower levels of the atmosphere over the region,” he said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), severe cold day conditions would continue to be experienced in most pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions in many pockets over Bihar; in some pockets over West Madhya Pradesh and cold day in some pockets over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; in isolated pockets over East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha.

Dense fog will very likely be experienced in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. (With inputs from agencies)