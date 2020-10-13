NE states to get Rs 1,600 crore

Govt to give Rs 12,000 cr interest-free 50-year loan to states for capital projects

NEW DELHI, Oct 12 (PTI): Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharman on Monday announced an Rs 12,000 crore interest-free 50-year loan to states for spending on capital projects in a bid to boost economy.

Addressing a press conference, she said, out of the Rs 12,000 crore, Rs 1,600 crore will be given to north-eastern states and Rs 900 crore will be for Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

She said Rs 7,500 crore will be for the remaining states. Rs 2,000 crore will be given to states that fulfil pre-stated reforms.

The loan will have to be spent entirely on new or ongoing capital projects, she said adding that states can settle bills of contractors and suppliers but all the amount has to be paid before March 31, 2021.

The loan is over and above borrowing ceilings of the states and the repayment will be one bullet payment after 50 years, she added.

The finance minister also announced additional capital expenditure of Rs 25,000 crore by the central government.

This will be in addition to Rs 4.13 lakh crore budgeted, she said, adding that the additional money will be for spending on roads, defence infrastructure, water supply and urban development.

Sitharaman announced a Rs 73,000 crore package, including advance payment of a part of wages to central government employees and cash in lieu of LTC, to stimulate consumer demand and investment in the economy damaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

As much as Rs 11,575 crore would be paid as LTC allowance and advance to central government and PSU employees on the condition that they spend on non-essential goods before March 31, she said.

“All these measures are likely to create an additional demand of Rs 73,000 crore,” Sitharaman said, adding the proposals would stimulate demand in a “fiscally prudent way.”