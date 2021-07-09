NEADS distributes 27 oxygen concentrators in Jorhat 

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 8: North East Affected Areas Development Society (NEADS) in collaboration with Action Aid Association and supported by Give India distributed 27 oxygen concentrators to district health care centres on Thursday. Tirtha Prasad Saikia, joint director, NEADS said that the oxygen concentrators were both of 5 litre and 10 litre capacities. The distribution took place at the office of Dr Amrit Saikia, joint director, Health and in the presence of district programme manager (DMP)-NHM, sub divisional medical & health officer (SDMHO: Headquarter), district surveillance office (DSO), district nodal officer of Covid Care and officials.

The NEADS representatives included Girin Chetia, director; Bikash Handique, project coordinator; Mohan Saikia, project coordinator and Biraj Baruah, project member apart from others. Saikia said that the objective was to offer emergency assistance to Covid care centres, public health institutions and domiciliary care in communities. Notably, NEADS has deployed oxygen concentrators at Sivasagar Civil Hospital, Swahid Kamala Miri Civil Hospital- Bokakhat, Kakojan BPHC, Borhola Community Health Centre (CHC) – Titabar, Teok FRU Hospital, Nakachari Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC) and Auguri MHPC.