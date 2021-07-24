NEADS launches Kavach to vaccinate 1 lakh marginalised in villages 

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 23: In continuation of its yeoman’s services during the Covid-19 second wave, North-East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS) on Thursday launched Kavach – a vaccine initiative which will target the marginalised and will aim at 100 percent vaccine coverage in rural Assam.

NEADS is a local civil society organisation recognise d for its work on humanitarian response and advocacy and disaster risk reduction.

NEADs also donated 15 oxygen cylinders to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).

NEADS joint director Tirtha Prasad Saikia said that Kavach will be undertaken in partnership with Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS), working for protection of lives and livelihoods of people exposed to disasters.

“The programme is designed to strengthen collective efforts in the fight against Covid-19 which will reach out to over 1 lakh people across various communities of Assam especially those who are vulnerable and underprivileged. Currently the campaign will target Jorhat, Golaghat and Majuli districts,” Saikia said.

Saikia added that to ensure a 100 percent coverage of the entire adult population, especially those that are the most underprivileged, NEADS is currently establishing a local ground force of community volunteers to work alongside frontline health workers and local health officials.

“All community volunteers will be trained on the best practices for vaccine adoption. The campaign would largely include training and capacity building of health workers like ASHA, ANM for better handling of Covid situations, equipping health workers with thermal scanner and oximeter to have better localised screening, or ganising community meetings to promote awareness, prevention, and sensitisation of Covid-19 best practices, identifying blind spots where large segment of local communities have not been vaccinated, meeting community leaders and stakeholders to come up with a vaccination plan of their village/ ward/ locality, basic screening programme for early detection of Covid-19 symptoms so that such groups can be marked for later dates, equipping frontline workers with basic monitoring kits, tracking for any post-vaccination side effects and initiating assistance when needed,” Saikia said.

“The aim is 100 percent vaccination adoption in wards and village clusters ensuring zero wastage of vaccine doses, special arrangements for ensuring access for women, elderly and persons with disability, awareness on Covid appropriate behaviour to cut transmission, reinforcing Covid appropriate behaviour at home and school, etc.” he added.

On June 12, NEADS launched its oxygen concentrator bank. On June 30, it donated 6 oxygen concentrators at the joint secretary, health’s office for emergency deployment to Covid Care Centre.

NEADS has earlier supplied oxygen concentrators in Jorhat, Golaghat and Sivasagar districts during emergencies.