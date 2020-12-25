NEADS organises district level consultation

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 25: North East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS), a grass-root development organization of Jorhat organised two days district level consultations on improving nutrition in the communities in post covid situation in Jorhat on December 22-23 last.

The consultation programme was organised in compliance with a six month project entitled ‘Sustaining Community-led Nutrition Promotion Models for Women’s Nutrition Through Systems’ in Jorhat District which is being supported by UNICEF. Experts from various line departments like agriculture department, Jorhat Medical College, Assam State Rural livelihood Mission, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, etc shared their valuable experiences and suggested the recommendation for the future course of joint action during the programme.

The primary objective of the discussions were to share experience of working with communities on improving nutrition during the covid situations and strengthening best practices among communities to replicate it in a wide spectrum.

“In the process of development both the hardware or infrastructural and software or non-infrastructural components are important but often software of developments like malnutrition, food security, education are being ignored, therefore a mass sensitization on nutrition promotion is required,” Tirtha Prasad Saikia, Joint director of NEADS stated. Tuntuni Bora, block programme manager of Kaliapani Block stated, “We are working since 2008 to reduce poverty through livelihood mission along with the poverty, nutrition is a prime concern of our mission, as our beneficiaries are same, objectives are same, we can work in collaboration for more effective result in reducing malnutrition.”

The consultation came up with a roadmap for future action plans to promote nutrition among the communities. Sonali Boro, project consultant urged the necessary support and assistants from all the relevant departments to work for the promotion of community nutrition in a multi-sectoral approach.