Need Stoppage For Rajdhani Express At Diphu Station: Horensing Bey In Parliament

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 17: Member of Parliament (MP) of 3 Autonomous District (ST) Parliamentary Constituency Horensing Bey spoke on the need for a stoppage of New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express at Diphu railway station in the zero hour of the ongoing Parliament Budget Session, 2022.

The MP Horensing Bey, while participating in the zero-hour discussion in the ongoing Parliament budget session, 2022, on Thursday has informed the speaker urging the Union Railway minister, Ashwini Vaishnav for stoppage of New Delhi Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express running between New Delhi to Dibrugarh for public conveyance.

The MP informing The Hills Times said, “Earlier the Delhi Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express used to have a stoppage at Diphu Railway Station, but during Covid-19 pandemic several trains were suspended. I have urged the Railway minister to continue the stoppage of the train at Diphu Railway Station for the public interest.”

The Delhi Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express operates from Monday to Sunday between Delhi to Dibrugarh and has a 2-minute halt at Diphu Railway Station. During the Covid-19 pandemic, several trains were suspended, but after the resumption, there was no stoppage at Diphu Railway Station.