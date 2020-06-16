NEIST, IIT-G to study on reported tremors at Baghjan

OIL hands over cheque of Rs 30 lakh each to deceased firefighter families

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 15: A team of senior scientists of Jorhat-based North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST) began a study on reported tremors in and around Baghjan following the blow out of oil well No 5 of Oil India Ltd (OIL) since May 27.

A joint visit was carried out by a team from NEIST and OIL to identify the location for installing broadband seismographs for measuring seismicity at various radial distances from the well.

“Five broadband seismographs will be deployed by CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat at five recording sites for data that will be recorded for 7-10 days. Locations have been identified and preliminary civil work for deployment of the instruments is in progress. A team from The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Delhi is likely to arrive to measure and monitor noise and air quality, including Lower Explosive Limit (LEL) levels,” OIL said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has urged the senior scientists from IIT-Guwahati and CSIR-NEIST to conduct a study on the reported tremors at Baghjan following the blow out of oil well.

Sonowal interacted with a group of senior scientists from IIT-Guwahati and CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology at Janata Bhawan here on Monday and requested them to start their job on emergency basis.

Sonowal on his visit to Baghjan along with Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday announced that a scientific study would be conducted to unearth the reasons leading to repeated tremors around the fire blowout areas.

Sonowal also urged the scientists to submit the report of the study so that the government can take appropriate and time bound steps in this regard.

IIT-G will also provide its expert guidance into the study and OIL would provide all inputs relevant to conduct the study.

Director CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology Dr. G. Narahari Sastry including senior scientists of the institution, Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT-G, Dr. Sajal Kanti Deb, additional chief secretary Jishnu Baruah, chief minister’s principal secretary Sanjay Lohiya along with others were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Oil India Limited (OIL) CMD Sushil Chandra Mishra on Monday handed over cheques of Rs 30 lakh each to the families of the two deceased OIL firefighters Tikheswar Gohain and Durlov Gogoi who were killed in the June 9 Baghjan gas well inferno.

The bodies of the two firefighters, including an accomplished state level footballer were discovered from a pond near the Baghjan gas well by NDRF personnel on June 10.

Mishra handed over the cheques under OIL’s social security scheme to the wives of the two firefighters at their residences in Duliajan and Namrup respectively in the presence of state industries minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Union MoS for food processing industries Rameswar Teli, MoS tea tribes welfare minister Sanjay Kishan, Dibrugarh DC Pallav Gopal Jha, Dibrugarh SP Sreejith T, Tinsukia DC Bhaskar Pegu, Tinsukia SP Shiladitya Chetia and local MLAs.

On Sunday, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal during his visit to Baghjan along with Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan had recalled the sacrifices of the two firefighters and paid homage to them during his speech.

Meanwhile preparation for capping the Baghjan gas well has been underway under the direction of the 6-member foreign expert team from Alert Disaster Control. Monday was the 20th day of the May 27 Baghjan blowout incident.

“Testing job is completed for one of the two OIL CMT high-discharge water pumps of capacity 2,500 GPM, to be used for the well control operation. Testing of the other pump is in progress. Civil work of digging and extension of the second CMT water reservoir (capacity 12,000 KL) near kill pump area to accommodate more volume of water is in progress. Civil work for development of debris lay down, bunk house placement and kill pump area is also in progress.

Laying of delivery lines from river bank station to second CMT water reservoir of capacity 12,000 KL will be started from today. Placement of additional water pump at water pump station at Dangori river bank is completed and testing of the same is in progress.

Fabrication job of heat shields required for reducing heat hazards to working personnel at site is in progress at OIL’s engineering workshop at Duliajan,” OIL said in a statement.

Meanwhile in view of the urgency of the operation to control the well, Tinsukia deputy commissioner has requested the service of the Army’s 2 Mountain Division to construct a bridge of around 150 metre length over a water body adjacent to the blowout well under provisions of “Aid to Civil Authorities 1970 under para 35 – assistance under natural calamities – fire.” Mobilisation of materials and personnel from 3 Corps of the Army, required for logistics and construction of a bridge at Baghjan site, is underway from Misamari and Tezu to Baghjan.

“Joint inspection of equipment, mobilised from ONGC- Sivasagar by Alert and ONGC crisis management team (CMT) at OIL CMT yard in Duliajan is in progress. Vehicles carrying equipment from ONGC-Rajahmundry are in transit. Relief, rehabilitation and sanitisation of all relief camps is in progress. The 14 Assam Regiment of the Army is operating a medical camp for the people of Bandarkhati relief camp,” OIL said.

OIL further said that due to agitation programmes, there was production loss of 487 MT of crude oil and 0.45 MMSCM of natural gas as reported on June 14. The cumulative production loss since May 27 due to bandhs and blockades hs been pegged at 5386 MT of crude oil and 7.04 MMSCM of natural gas.