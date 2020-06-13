NEMSU accuses violation of COVID-19 protocol

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 13: The North East Minority Students Union (NEMSU) accused of several parties in BTC region including BPF, GSP, UPPL, BJP etc violated protocol norms of lockdown by carrying election campaign in the region.

Speaking with the reporters at a press conference held at Kokrajhar Press Club, on Saturday, NEMSU president Badarul Islam informed that although the council election had been postponed in the region due to spread of COVID-19, but several parties have been carrying out election campaign by violating the protocol of lockdown in the region. He alleged that BPF ruled BTC administration could not fulfil hopes and aspirations during their 17 year rule.