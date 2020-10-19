NEMSU demands CBI inquiry into anomalies in minority funds

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 19: The North East Minority Students Union (NEMSU) has demanded CBI inquiry into the alleged INR540 crores scam in minority student’s welfare fund for Northeastern states during the last four financial years.

Addressing reporters at a press conference held at Kokrajhar Press Club on Monday, NEMSU president Badarul Islam alleged that crores of minority student’s welfare funds was siphoned off by some corrupt officials, thereby depriving the students community of its due benefits.

He further demanded CBI inquiry into alleged INR540 crores scam and early identification of the people involved in the case.

Islam also demanded strict investigation into Char area development fund where multiple anomalies involving crores of funds have been reported during minister Ranjit Dutta’s term in the state. He urged the state government to take strict steps to check the corruption scenario in the state.

Meanwhile, he expressed serious concern over the recent Assam Police SI recruitment anomaly and demanded strong punishment for those involved with corruption in the state.

Islam reiterated that the minority community has been deprived of their democratic right to development and welfare during BPF’s 17 year rule in BTAD administration. He also accused BPF of having failed to work for the welfare of the common masses in the region during its term.