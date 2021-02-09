NEMSU stages protest in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 9: The North East Minority Students Union (NEMSU) staged a 3-hour sit in protest demonstration at children’s park near DC office in Kokrajhar on Tuesday in protest against the eviction drive notice serve to the citizens in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Hundreds of NEMSU members and minority people participated in the protest demonstration. The union demanded immediate stopping of eviction drive notice served in BTR areas, nominating a member from government in BTC legislative assembly from minority community, providing educational and socio-economic development to the minority people in BTR, among others.

A memorandum regarding the same was also submitted to the governor of Assam through the Kokrajhar deputy commissioner. NEMSU President Badarul Islam urged the BTR administration to nominate a member from minority community in the BTC legislative assembly to represent the minority citizens.