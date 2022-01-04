NEP has Potential to Help Students Become Global Citizens: Guv Mukhi

Assam Governor attends golden jubilee function of No. 2 Jogipara L.B.S.A H.S. School

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Jan 3: “The main purpose of education is to produce good, productive citizens,” said Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi while attending the golden jubilee ceremony of Lal Bahadur Shastry Anchalik Higher Secondary School, Boko in Kamrup on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor expressed his happiness and congratulated the entire fraternity of L.B.S.A H.S. School, Kamrup on the completion of 50 glorious years. In the span of fifty years the school has supported its students by providing them opportunities and challenges that have enabled them to inculcate in them values, commitments and services for manifesting a knowledge-driven society, the Governor added.

Hailing the efforts and dedication of teachers of the school he said that, teachers are the guiding lights who chaperone the students through some of their most formative years and send them to higher educational institutions to realise their dreams. Schools are very important in one’s life because they produce future politicians, scientists, engineers, doctors, lawyers, administrators, judges, journalists etc. They are important instruments for the progress of the country.

Prof. Mukhi also said that, in the last few years India has witnessed major reforms in the education system. The government is enhancing the quality education and its reach to every single student of this great nation. The introduction of New Education Policy, 2020 and its implementation has augured new hope and possibility in the state. As an offshoot of this education policy, there will be a tremendous change in structure, course, and syllabus in the examination system. This New Education Policy has ingredients and scope for helping the students to make them global citizens, contrary to the traditional and stereotyped system of being a citizen of a particular area, the Governor asserted.

“India has a rich legacy of her education and cultural paramountcy. When the rest of the globe did not know much about scientific education, India had giants like Aryabhatta, Varāhamihira, Gargi Vachaknavi etc. So, in sync with our rich antecedents, we all need to devote ourselves to studies to sustain our rich heritage,” the Governor said.

The Governor also enquired about the infrastructure and co-curricular subjects that have been rendered by the school. He felt that the absence of an auditorium and some courses of vital importance like yoga, music etc. is highly detrimental to the students and their potential. So he assured of a fruitful panacea of the same in the future course of time.

MP, Guwahati Loksabha Constituency, Queen Ojha MLA Boko LAC, Nandita Das, Former MLA Boko LAC, Jtyoti Prasad Das, principal of the school Sayed Ahmed and a host of other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.