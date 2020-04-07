NE’s 1st COVID-19 carrier free from virus: Manipur Minister

HT Correspondent

IMPHAL, April 6: Northeast’s first COVID-19 patient – Vimi Ningolbam, a 23-year-old girl from Imphal West is fully cured from the lethal virus after being tested negative for coronavirus for the second time on Monday, Manipur health minister L Jayantakumar Singh said here.

“The girl is now completely free of COVID-19,” the minister said in a release, adding, “It’s a huge achievement for the whole medical department in general and the doctors and staff of JNIMS, hospital in particular.”

The girl, a resident of Thangmeiband, Imphal West, has a travel history to London. She was admitted at JNIMS on March 25 after complaining of severe fever and dry cough. She is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day or two.

Meanwhile, the Nizamuddin Markez returnee from Lilong, Manipur who tested positive for coronavirus, the second case in the state, is also reportedly recovering at the RIMS, Imphal.

Manipur government has so far screened as many as 1, 87,488 incoming passengers at entry points, including Imphal Airport. Of the 136 total samples tested, 20 suspected cases as of Monday are in different hospitals for observation to prevent probable spread of the infectious disease in the state.