NE’s 1st COVID-19 patient better: Doctor

HT correspondent

IMPHAL, March 25: The health condition of Northeast’s first coronavirus girl patient has been improving to a certain extent, a senior official said here on Wednesday.

The 23-year old girl of Thangmeiband Lourungpurel Leikai of Manipur’s Imphal West district was the first patient carrying coronavirus in the region. She came back home on March 21 from the United Kingdom and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24 following complaints to the doctors at the hospital.

“The girl is showing signs of improvement following administration of hydroxychloroquine as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines,” Dr Th Vimo, director, Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, said.

The girl who is still undergoing treatments JNIMS here, is feeling better after the medication, the director told the newsmen on Wednesday.

“She can eat meals by her own hand and without oxygen support she can breathe well,” he said.

She is likely to be discharged from the hospital within three days, the director added.

On Wednesday, altogether 4 suspects were tested but all are found negative, the director said and adding that thirty persons were tested COVID-19. However, only this girl was found positive.