NE’s 1st COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital

HT Correspondent

IMPHAL, April 12: North East’s first COVID-19 patient, who is fully recovered from the lethal virus was on Sunday discharged from the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal after being treated for 19 days.

Vimi Ningombam was dropped by a doctor and two nurses attired in Personal Protective Equipments in an ambulance at her residential gate, Thangmeiband, Imphal West district at around 11 am on Sunday.

Vimi expressed her gratitude to the chief minister, doctors, nurses, medical staffs and others for extending their helps and assistance in fully recovering her from the dreaded COVID-19 virus. “I want to enjoy Cheiraoba festival, Manipur New Year which falls on Monday,” Vimi said.

Prof Th Bhimo Singh, Director, JNIMS told the newsmen that Vimi will be under home quarantine and be tested after 14 days again. On three occasions she tested negatives, he said.

The Home quarantine guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) has been handed over to her parents as per proceedings of the meeting of the JNIMS COVID Treatment Core Committee with Integrated Disease Surveillance program (IDSP) team of the government of Manipur regarding the discharge of Vimi Ningombam held on April 12 at A-Block, JNIMS, the Director said.

The IDSP team led by Dr Tomcha Khuman, State Surveillance Officer also counselled to the parent and handed over a copy of Guidelines of Home Quarantine, Govt of India, Ministry of Health & FW Director General of Health Services to her father with detailed explanation along with their phone numbers.

Vimi was the first patient carrying coronavirus in the north eastern region. She came back home on March 21 last from the United Kingdom and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24 following complaints to the doctors at the hospital. She was treated with hydroxychloroquine as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines.

All the persons including her parents and younger brother she had shared on her journey from UK to Imphal via Kolkata and Agartala airports and familiarity with them before giving medical treatments at the JNIMS were tested negatives at different centres, the Director said.

Manipur government had notified RIMS and JNIMS as hospitals with dedicated Covid-19 treatment blocks of 50 beds each.