NE’s first women’s varsity to hold maiden convocation on Feb 25

Governor to present certificates to 497 students on convocation day

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 19: The Assam Women’s University, the first women’s university in the northeast, is all set to hold its first convocation, five years after it went on steam.

Addressing a press meet on Wednesday, vice chancellor of the University Dr Malinee Goswami said that Governor Jagdish Mukhi, chancellor of the University would present the certificates to 497 students who would attend the convocation on February 25.

A total of 580 students had passed out from the 15 departments since inception. Out of the 497 students who have applied, 486 are post-graduates and 11 are under-graduate.

Out of the 15 departments 13 offer postgraduate degree and 2 under-graduate. There is also a one year post graduate diploma in Computer Application.

The University would do away with the traditional black gown and cap and the students will don mekhela sadors for the convocation.

Goswami said that out of those who had passed 38 had cleared NET or SLET and more than 100 had already got jobs in government or semi government organisations. Others had started their own private businesses especially those who had passed out from the fashion design department.

The VC said that while the infrastructure was being slowly improved there was much left to do with the University requiring an Academic block.

Regarding the ad hoc and contractual appointment of teachers, there are no teachers who have been regularised till date, Goswami said that 52 assistant professors had been appointed and there was a need of 105 in total for the 15 departments especially of the rank of professors and associate professors.

Out of the seven posts sanctioned by the government in 2018 that of the vice chancellor and registrar had been filled.

Goswami said that the process of appointing a finance officer and controller of examinations was on with applications having been received.